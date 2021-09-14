Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after purchasing an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

