Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

