Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Danaher worth $611,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.03. 22,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,693. The company has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

