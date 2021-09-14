Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in August

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNKEY. Barclays upped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 10,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,709. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

