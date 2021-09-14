DAOstack Price Tops $0.0757 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $206,601.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.68 or 0.99931782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00073466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

