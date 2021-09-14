DAOventures Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $172,719.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009162 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

