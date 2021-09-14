Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 662,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

