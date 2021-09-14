Darwinia Commitment Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.94 or 0.00125662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,732 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175 coins. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

