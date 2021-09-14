Dash Market Capitalization Hits $2.09 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $273.27 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $202.26 or 0.00434271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.09 or 0.01136012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 457.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,330,719 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

