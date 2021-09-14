Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,079.00 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,156.55.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

