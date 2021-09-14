Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,079.00 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation has a 52-week low of $830.17 and a 52-week high of $1,275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,156.55.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

