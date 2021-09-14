Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati Sells 1,700 Shares

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $11,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Rajeev Gulati sold 300 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,103.00.
Data I/O stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,530. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
