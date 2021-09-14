Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati Sells 1,700 Shares

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $11,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Rajeev Gulati sold 300 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,103.00.

Data I/O stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,530. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

