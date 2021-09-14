Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $3.22 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $3,051.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00143094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.27 or 0.00803380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043863 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

