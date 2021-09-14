Datamine Market Capitalization Achieves $443,389.57 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $443,389.57 and approximately $11,973.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $370.18 or 0.00792002 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.42 or 0.01220280 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,884,564 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

