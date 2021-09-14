Datum Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $13,738.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00059189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.00738753 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

