DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1.22 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

