David Meniane Sells 6,399 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CFO David Meniane sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $113,198.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Meniane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80.

On Wednesday, June 30th, David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 740,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

