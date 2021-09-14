David Stirling Buys 35 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($195.71).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, David Stirling acquired 32 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($192.32).

ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 444.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 439.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.07 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

