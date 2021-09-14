Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 286 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 139.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,639,000 after purchasing an additional 203,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, reaching $645.74. 13,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.00 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

