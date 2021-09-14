Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,546.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,721 shares during the period. The Trade Desk comprises 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 27,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,010,220. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

