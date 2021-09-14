Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 766 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 223,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.75. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

