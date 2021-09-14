Davidson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 257,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,110,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $333.43. 79,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

