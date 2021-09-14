Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.72. The stock has a market cap of $389.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

