Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,843.09. 12,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,714.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,422.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

