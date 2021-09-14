Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

