Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,576. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

