Davidson Investment Advisors Has $23.42 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,228,890. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 206,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $402.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.