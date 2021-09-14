Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 2.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. 57,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

