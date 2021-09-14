Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 54,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,225. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

