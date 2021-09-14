Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 2,101 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. 212,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,807. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

