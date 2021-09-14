Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. The company has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

