Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 475 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $189,188,797. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

CRM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.90. 127,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,962. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.92. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

