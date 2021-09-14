Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 654 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.07. 54,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,049. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.