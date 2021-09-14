Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 937,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,621,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

