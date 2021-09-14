DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DBSDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,174. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.924 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

