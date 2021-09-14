DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of DBVT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,068. The firm has a market cap of $574.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

