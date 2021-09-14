DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 42,068 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $5.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
