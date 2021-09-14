DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 42,068 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 490,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

