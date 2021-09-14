DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.15

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCCPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

