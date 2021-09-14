DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

