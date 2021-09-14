DDH1 Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DDH)

DDH1 Ltd (ASX:DDH) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

