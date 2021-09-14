DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $267,390.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. DECOIN has a market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $267,390.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECOIN has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,787,756 coins and its circulating supply is 55,446,860 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

