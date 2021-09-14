Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DLCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,342. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

