Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Up 0.5%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 798,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,492,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.52 ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Deepmatter Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Deepmatter Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £14.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.