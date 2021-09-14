DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.0303 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $15,174.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

