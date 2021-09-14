Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. Defense Metals shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 54,841 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$19.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

