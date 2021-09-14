DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00121924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00179333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,235.97 or 1.00143029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.89 or 0.07146493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.15 or 0.00867431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,657,780 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

