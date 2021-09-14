DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32 on Top Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.04 or 1.00170851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.52 or 0.07206010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00868933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

