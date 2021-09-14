Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

