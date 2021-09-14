Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

