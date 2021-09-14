Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE owned 1.51% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

