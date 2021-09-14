Dent Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $471.18 million and approximately $37.90 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

